Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

