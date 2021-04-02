Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,791. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 598,429 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

