MalwareChain Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 674.3% higher against the US dollar. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $30,642.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003252 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,894,257 coins and its circulating supply is 6,655,190 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

MalwareChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars.

