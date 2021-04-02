Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAIN. Truist lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

