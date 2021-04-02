Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) versus OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Financial Contrast

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and OI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.59 -$520.82 million N/A N/A OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats OI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.