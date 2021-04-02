Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.03. 184,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,290. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $251.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

