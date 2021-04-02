M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.71. 1,895,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

