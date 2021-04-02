M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.74. 29,799,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,649,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

