M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,519 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.