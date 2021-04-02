M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,319,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

