M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.46. 1,815,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $136.06 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.