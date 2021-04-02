M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF comprises about 2.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. 11,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,306. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68.

