Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.