Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$13.07. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 1,581,773 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUN shares. CSFB raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.79. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

