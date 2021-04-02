Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $446.00 to $388.00. The company traded as low as $301.40 and last traded at $302.57. 27,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,408,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.09.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.