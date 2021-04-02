Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
