Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

