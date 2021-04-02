Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.74. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

