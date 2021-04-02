Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.74. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

