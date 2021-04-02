Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.94.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,348. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

