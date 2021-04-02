Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.31. The company had a trading volume of 402,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.32. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

