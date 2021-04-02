Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

