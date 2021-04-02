Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $78,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,271. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.29. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.