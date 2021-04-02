Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $358,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,641,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.