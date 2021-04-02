Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $21.25 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 503,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.

