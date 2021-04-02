LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. LTO Network has a market cap of $240.88 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,471 coins and its circulating supply is 280,347,193 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

