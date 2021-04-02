LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

