LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

