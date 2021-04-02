LPL Financial LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $74.99 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

