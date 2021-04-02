LPL Financial LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

STNE opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

