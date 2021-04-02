LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

