LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,468 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.