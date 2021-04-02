LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 231.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

