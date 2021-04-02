Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 9.2% and 8.9%, respectively, and also improved significantly year over year. Gross margin expanded to 40.8% from 13% in the quarter. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, improved 450 bps year over year, given operating efficiencies achieved throughout its network. In 2020, the company’s net revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew 20.7% and 273.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Solid repair and remodeling activities, and ample liquidity have been benefiting the company to tide over the pandemic. Moreover, strong SmartSide strand performance, increase in OSB pricing, favorable resin costs, operational efficiency, cost-containment efforts and resilient housing market prospects will likely drive growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

