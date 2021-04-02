LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 380,200 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

