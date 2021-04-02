Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

