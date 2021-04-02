Lithium Americas Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

