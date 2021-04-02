Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

