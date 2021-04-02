Linker Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,012.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $7,012.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

