Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Linear has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $492.54 million and approximately $62.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 814% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,473,612,328 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.