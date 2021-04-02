Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LINC. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.48 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
