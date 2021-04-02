Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LINC. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.48 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

