Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Major Shareholder Pete O’heeron Purchases 14,726 Shares

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) major shareholder Pete O’heeron purchased 14,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,020.52. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LBSR opened at $1.13 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 28 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 12,557.77 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

