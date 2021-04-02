LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LexinFintech by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares during the period.

LX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

