Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.55.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $80,252,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

