Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Leap Therapeutics reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 492,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.