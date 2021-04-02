Lawndale Capital Management Ll Sells 47,200 Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $412,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lawndale Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of P&F Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Shares of PFIN stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $7.66. 7,126,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. P&F Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

