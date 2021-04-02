Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.52, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,518 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

