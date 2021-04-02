Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

LPI stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

