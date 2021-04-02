Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $163.60. Approximately 3,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.98.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

