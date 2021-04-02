Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

