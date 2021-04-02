Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen Sells 8,223 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57.
Shares of LE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $803.70 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.66.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.
