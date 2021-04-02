Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen Sells 8,223 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57.

Shares of LE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $803.70 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

